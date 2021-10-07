Another CCTV footage of serial laptop thief emerges two weeks after BOST head office incident

• A man is on rampage stealing laptops from company premises

• A new CCTV footage of the serial thief has emerged two weeks after an initial one went viral on social media



• His latest victims are a laboratory equipment supply firm



A serial laptop thief has been captured again on CCTV video, executing his 'craft.'



Barely two weeks after a man was captured on CCTV stealing laptops from the head office of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company, another incident has been captured on video involving the same individual.



The victims in the new case are a laboratory equipment supply firm, DCL Laboratory Products Limited located at Ogbojo Roundabout in Accra.



Armed with the artifice of confidence, the modus operandi of the yet to be identified thief is to walk into the premises of a company, introduce himself to security and staff as an employee to gain access to an office and then go ahead to fill his bag with laptops.

Aside being confident and majestic in effecting his plan, the man usually visits his target at unofficial hours and relies on security lapses to see through his plan.



Unlike the incident at BOST, the recent video clearly shows the face of the man who looks middle-aged, spots a growing bald on the head and poses a plus-size body.



BOST, about two weeks ago, whilst announcing the theft incident in their office, described the man as a threat to society while urging public support for his apprehension.



“The gentleman in the shots below entered the Head Office of BOST in Dzorwulu, Accra and made away with a number of laptops.



“The case has been reported to the police and is under investigation.



We are hereby calling on the general public to help identify and arrest this dangerous character for prosecution and retrieval of the stolen assets.

“He poses a danger to the larger society when left free to roam freely out there.



"Please call the Police or contact BOST on: 030 277 5497 or 030 277 0546 if you have any information regarding this individual,” the company posted on its social media page along with a CCTV footage of the incident," parts of their release said.



See videos of both theft incidents below:



