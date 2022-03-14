1
Another Nigerian sentenced to 6 months imprisonment for trying to acquire GhanaCard

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NIA says Usman was carrying a valid Ghanaian birth cert

Usman was reported to the police during card collection – NIA

At least 3 Nigerians have been prosecuted for attempting to acquire GhanaCard

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has disclosed that another Nigerian called Usman Emmanuel has been prosecuted for posing as a Ghanaian to register for the GhanaCard.

According to the NIA, Usman Emmanuel after presenting a valid Ghanaian Birth Certificate successfully went through the registration process and was left with the collection of the GhanaCard.

In a statement issued, the NIA added that its Regional Registration Officer for the Ashanti Region suspected that Usman Emmanuel was not a Ghanaian when he came to collect his card and reported him to the police.

“The suspect was arraigned before the Asokore Mampong District Magistrate Court and was charged with the offence of falsely providing information about himself contrary to section 17 (C) of the National Identification Authority Act 707 (Act 2006)."

“At the end of the trial, the court found him guilty of the offence and was sentenced to a fine of 250 penalty units, equivalent to GHC 3,000.00 or in default 6 months imprisonment," the statement by the NIA read.

In January 2022, the Adjabeng District Court in Accra sentenced a Nigerian Olu Olarusi Toyin Tracy and a Ghanaian accomplice Yvette Mensah, to a fine of 300 penalty units (GHS 3,600) each, for providing false information to the NIA.

The Madina District Court also sentenced a Nigerian and resident of Lapaz, a suburb of Accra, Derick Armstrong, to four months imprisonment for falsely representing himself as a Ghanaian in an effort to register for the GhanaCard.

