Another constituency will not have representation in parliament – Baba Jamal bemoans

Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties



The Deputy Director of the NDC communication team, Jamal Baba, has bemoaned the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court that bared James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as MP for Assin North.



According to Jamal, the expectation of the lawyers of the defendant was that the court would allow the Gyakye Quayson to continue to serve as the MP (Member of Parliament) for Assin North until the court determines a matter on whether he renounced his Canadian Citizenship before filing to run for the 2020 parliamentary elections.



Speaking to the media after the ruling of the Supreme Court on April 4, 2022, the lawyer said that it is a day that proves that some Ghanaians will not have representation in Ghana’s 8th Parliament.

“The Supreme court has given its ruling, but we vehemently disagree with their position. I think that it is a sad day for all of us, what it (the ruling of the court) means is that Assin North is also not going to have representation in Parliament for as long as this case lasts.



“That is (a) sad situation, because there is a precedence in this country, because we all remember a case in Ayawaso West Wagon where the lady was allowed to stay in Parliament until the final day of the determination of the case. So, I thought that the Supreme Court will consider that situation and allow a representation," he said.



He indicated that the lawyers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will meet to determine the next official steps to take.



The Supreme Court has ruled that the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is not the Member of Parliament for Assin North.



This comes after a citizen of Assin Bereku, by name of Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a high court judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021

The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court judgment but was struck out for failing to file written submissions within the mandatory period



But on April 13, 2022, the apex court, in a 5-2 decision, declared the Assin North constituency vacant.



The case was heard by Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkanoo, Clemence Honyenuga, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y Kulendi.



The two judges who voted in the minority on the case were Justices Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher.



