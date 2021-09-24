Another daylight robbery recorded at Weija

Another daylight armed robbery incident has been recorded at Sampa Valley near Weija barrier, a suburb in Accra on Friday, October 24, 2021.

The robbers who were four in number were on two different bikes. According to an eyewitness, the robbers used an AK47 and fired warning shots at the crime scene.



The robbers who hid their face with their crash helmets intercepted a white vehicle where they robbed the victims of their possession in a sack.



An amateur video intercepted by GhanaWeb, showed the robbers forcefully taking the booty from the victims and fleeing the scene while firing warning shots.



This makes it the fourth robbery incident that has been recorded this week alone in the Greater Accra Region.



On Monday, four armed robbers on two motorbikes robbed a woman of her GH ¢29,000 which she had withdrawn from a back at Achimota.

A similar incident was recorded at the Kwashieman where a police officer, Sergeant Maxwell Kwakye was also shot in the leg twice by four armed robbers on two motorbikes. The robbers bolted with his bag which contained a sum of GH ¢31,000 which he had withdrawn from a Bank of Africa branch nearby.



A similar incident happened at Achimota where some robbers on motorbikes robbed an unsuspecting driver of some money at a traffic intersection.



Watch video of Friday’s robbery below



