Another demo in the offing – Rashid Pelpuo hints

Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo says the Minority will do all within its power to ensure the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison resigns.

He stated that the abysmal performance of the Bank has a direct impact on the life and general wellbeing of Ghanaians, and expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their solidarity during yesterday’s (October 3) #OccupyBoG protest.



Dr. Pelpuo said the fight to demand the Bank of Ghana (BOG) to do the right thing has just begun especially as it has failed to demonstrate respect towards the Minority and also demonstrate commitment to resolving concerns raised.

He said they will regroup to stage another demonstration in the coming days.