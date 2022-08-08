8
Another group set to embark on massive protest against economic hardship in Tamale

Miisim Demo The event is expected to take off on August 20, 2022 at Tamale

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of the efforts to draw the government’s attention to economic hardship, heightened insecurity and corruption in the country, a group calling itself the coalition of progressive forces in northern Ghana (COP-Northern Ghana), is planning an immense, but peaceful, demonstration dubbed ‘Miisim Demo’.

The event is expected to take off on August 20, 2022 at Tamale in the Northern Region.

The demonstration will also speak against the high cost of living, obscene inequities in the conditions of service of public servants, egregious human rights abuses such as the killings of journalists and innocent Ghanaians, obscene inequities in the conditions of service of public servants among others

The MIISIM Demo is a non-partisan civic engagement, and the organizers are seeking to mobilise thousands of Ghanaians in the northern part of the country.

They will comprise of a cross-section of the society, including teachers' unions, nurses, farmers, market women, welders, tailors, artisans, driver unions, youth, politicians, civil servants and academics.

They seek to call on the Akufo-Addo-led government to intervene to solve the current economic hardship.

NYA/WA

