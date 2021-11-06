Another overpass chop bar operator arrested at Mallam Junction

Two women who were captured on video by journalist, Francis Abban, while busily pounding fufu beneath the overpass at Mallam Junction in Accra, have been reportedly arrested.

The two, Ruth Owusu, 32, and Mary Entia, 35, are said to have been arrested some four hours after the journalist posted their video on social media.



"Fufu preparation beneath the overpass at Mallam Junction. #LifeOnTheStreets," Francis Abban, host of Morning Starr on Starr FM had posted on Saturday, November 6, 2021.



In an update, another journalist with the Daily Graphic, Della Russel Ocloo, posted that the two had been arrested.



"Ruth Owusu, age 32 and Mary Entia age 35 seen in the video below have been arrested and detained.

"Their Cooking Utensils, mortar and pestles retrieved and are with the Police. Kudos to Francis Abban for filming the video," her Facebook post said.



So far, no official statement from the Ghana Police Service to this effect has been sighted by GhanaWeb.







