Another police officer in court over alleged bullion van robbery

Wed, 18 May 2022

Another Police Officer stationed at Wa in the Upper West Region, General Constable Nelson Tetteh and a motorbike mechanic, Buba Zakari have been put before Court for their alleged involvement in the attempted attack on a Bullion Van on February 22, 2021 at North Kaneshie in Accra. The two are alleged to have supplied the motorbikes which were used in the attempted robbery.

This brings to five the number of Policemen fingered in the operation and facing trial. The other accused Officers are Yaro Ibrahim, Albert Ofosu, Richard Boadu and Rabui Jambedu who are all General Constables.

Lawyers for the accused persons pleaded for bail for them, but the Court once again declined to grant bail. The Defence Lawyers have made several arguments for bail contending that the accused persons are serving Officers and would avail themselves for the trial. But the Presiding Judge, Evelyn Asamoah held that in view of the nature of the offence and severity of the punishment when convicted, the accused persons may evade prosecution. The Prosecutor DSP Sylvester Asare told the Court that the accused persons were arrested following investigations into the foiled attack on the Bullion Van.

He said efforts are underway to arrest three other accomplices currently at large.

