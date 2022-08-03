31
Another rape case rocks KNUST, 6 students arrested

Another alleged rape incident at Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Six students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology (KNUST) have reportedly gang-raped a first-year student at the university.

According to a U TV news report, the victim was the girlfriend of one of the accused persons, who had previously invited her to have group sex with some friends, which she objected to.

The report said that the boyfriend, who was named Patrick Ofosu, a 19-year-old business administration student, then deceived the victim, telling her that the sexual encounter would be between only the two of them.

It added that the Ofosu, after having sex with the victim, allowed his friends, who were five in number, to come in one after the other to have their way with the victim.

The six suspects were arrested by the Ghana Police Service and have been arraigned before court.

The police have so far not commented on the incident.

TWI NEWS

Listen to the U TV report below:



