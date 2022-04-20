Another sea erosion feared to hit Ketu South – Meteo Agency warns residents

File Photo: Tidal waves has been wrecking havoc in Ketu South

Tidal Waves are expected to hit about five communities along the Coast of the Ketu South Municipality any time soon according to reports.

The information, been circulated by Community announcers as directed by the Ghana Meteorological Agency has it that, communities including Amutsi, Salakorpe, Adina, and Agavedzi among others may be affected by the waves.



The Assembly Member for Amutinu/ Salakorpe Electoral Area, Kumawu Sylvester also confirmed the information as such “we advise the that people by the sea vacate their homes, pack their belongings and seek refuge with friends and families to evade loss of properties and possible casualties that may occur”.

According to him, they are working with the Assembly after picking “an intel this morning that the tidal floods may occur again today”.