0
Menu
News

Another sea erosion feared to hit Ketu South – Meteo Agency warns residents

Tidal Waves Victims.jpeg File Photo: Tidal waves has been wrecking havoc in Ketu South

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Tidal Waves are expected to hit about five communities along the Coast of the Ketu South Municipality any time soon according to reports.

The information, been circulated by Community announcers as directed by the Ghana Meteorological Agency has it that, communities including Amutsi, Salakorpe, Adina, and Agavedzi among others may be affected by the waves.

The Assembly Member for Amutinu/ Salakorpe Electoral Area, Kumawu Sylvester also confirmed the information as such “we advise the that people by the sea vacate their homes, pack their belongings and seek refuge with friends and families to evade loss of properties and possible casualties that may occur”.

According to him, they are working with the Assembly after picking “an intel this morning that the tidal floods may occur again today”.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival