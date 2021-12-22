Another train crash in W/R

File photo

A train is reported to have crashed into a truck at the Nkotompo level crossing near Sekondi in the Western Region.

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 21 around 7pm.



Confirming to Connect FM‘s Paa Kwesi Simpson, the Assemblyman of Nkotompo electoral area, Tony Ephraim, said the truck driver was on top speed in what many suspected to be brake failure.



The Head of Guards at the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Chief Osei, who was at the scene immediately it happened, said the truck was tooting its horn from afar despite getting closer to the rail crossing.

But the driver, who is currently at large, continued to move and was hit by the slow-moving train.



Commuters from Takoradi have been advised to use the Effia Nkwanta road to avoid the heavy traffic build-up.



This comes barely five days after two coaches collided head-on at Wassa Manso in the Mpohor District, leaving five persons dead.