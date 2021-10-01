Ansu Kumi confirmed Sunyani MCE

Ansu Kumi

Source: GNA

Mr. Ansu Kumi, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addos’s Nominee for Sunyani as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) was confirmed by the Assembly Members (AMs) on Thursday in Sunyani.

He obtained 40 votes representing 85 per cent out of the 47 valid votes cast in an election conducted and supervised by the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission (EC).



Before voting commenced, the appointments of six government appointees of the Assembly were, however, revoked and replaced.



Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister issued the revoking letters to the unsuspecting and disappointed appointees who were asked to leave the voting hall.



The Regional Minister commended the AMs for the endorsement of the MCE, noting the confirmation would pave the way for development to resume in the Municipality.



Mr. Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Mrs. Doris Asomah, the Second Regional Vice Chairperson of the Party witnessed the elections held at the Sunyani Municipal Assembly hall amid tight Police and Military presence.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Kumi, an Assemblyman and a former Presiding Member who hitherto his nomination and confirmation was Sunyani East Constituency Secretary of the NPP, thanked the AMs for the confidence they had reposed in him and pledged to work hard towards the development of the Municipality.



So far, Six Municipal and District Chief Executives out of the 12 Assemblies in the region had been confirmed.



They comprised Mr. Kofi Adjei, Berekum MCE, Mr. Evans Buadum, Sunyani West MCE, Mr. Dominic Oppong, Berekum West DCE, Mr. Francis Oppong, Dormaa West DCE, and Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, Dormaa East DCE.



The confirmation of Mr. Drissa Quattara, the re-nominated Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive scheduled for Wednesday, September 29 was, however, suspended indefinitely and the Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the suspension was based on security reasons.



The President’s Nominees for Jaman North, Tain, and Banda Districts, as well as Wenchi and Jaman South Municipal Assemblies, were yet to be confirmed.