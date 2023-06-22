Anthrax: Lift ban on movement of livestock when 80% of animals are vaccinated – Veterinarian

File photo

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has been advised to only consider lifting the ban on the movement of livestock if the ongoing vaccination exercise covers 80% of all livestock in the restricted zones.

The one-month ban on the movement of cattle, sheep, donkeys and pigs was extended after the anthrax infection spread rapidly following its outbreak earlier this month.



The ban on the slaughtering, sale and consumption of meat and related products derived from the aforementioned animals has been enforced across the region.



The Administration of the anthrax vaccine is currently ongoing in the region.

Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Bawku West District Veterinary Officer, Bonaventure Kiru said the supply of the vaccine if, sustained with logistical needs met within 15 days, 80% of the vaccination would have been achieved to trigger a lift of the ban.



“Before the ban can be lifted, then we are sure that the animals have been covered with vaccination up to at least 70-80% before the ban can be lifted. If the vaccines continue to come as for the vaccination it’s not a problem. Some other logistics like fuel, syringes, gloves and nose masks if available will send us to the field and do the vaccination as good as possible. Right now that there’s continuous flow of vaccines it means that the coverage of these animals will be as soon as possible and when we are able to cover this (70-80%) percentage of all the animals, I am sure the ban will be lifted.”