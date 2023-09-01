Anti-IGP plot: There is always some ‘mafia work’ in elections – COP Mensah explains

Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah

Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah has revealed the extent to which underhand dealings could lead to negative political outcomes during elections.

Giving his testimony at a hearing on the issue of the leaked tape politically plotting the removal of Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, in parliament on Thursday, August 31, 2023, COP Mensah was referred to portions of his voice regarding “mafia work” during elections.



In quizzing him on the matter, National Democratic Congress lawmaker, James Agalga, quizzed:



“When you give indication in the audio that as for election it is about mafia work, can you tell us what you mean by that?”



COP Mensah responded: “Honourable, I never said election is about mafia work. I said in elections, there is always some mafia work. I never said election is mafia work.



“What do I mean by that? During elections, if you don’t provide the needed security for persons to come out and vote peacefully and you allow people to come and disturb, snatch boxes at your strongholds, then you are ending in opposition, that is what I meant,” he stressed.

On the said tape generally, he said he could identify his voice in portions of the tape but that some part of the audio was possibly forged.



“I identify some voices that resemble mine but I cannot state specifically that these are my voices. I hear a voice that represents my voice but I can’t accept everything in the conversation.



“… the audio that I listened to here today is an edited version of the conversation that we had. And because of that, wholly this audio that we have listened to is not genuine,” he said.





