Anti-LGBT Bill: Let’s tread cautiously – Kwesi Jonah cautions

A Senior Fellow at the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr Kwesi Jonah, has cautioned lawmakers, and Ghanaians as a whole, to tread cautiously in an attempt to introduce the private member’s bill to criminalise homosexuality in all its forms in the country.

He said though the bill has an overwhelming support from a cross-section of the public, it could put Ghana in a bad light in the international community.



He was speaking to TV3‘s Parliamentary Correspondent Komla Klutse.

“Within the European Union, those countries that have passed legislation against LGBTQI+ are in trouble, so if we are getting aid and support from the European Union, then you should know that your relationship with the European Union is also at risk,” he said



