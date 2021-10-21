Anti-LGBTQ+: AG is not the president’s lawyer to declare his stance on the matter – Amoako Baah

Political Scientist, Dr Richard Amoako Baah

Political scientist, Dr Richard Amoako Baah, has said it was inappropriate for the Minority leader to ask the Attorney General, Godfred Dame to declare his stance on the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament.



According to him, the minority wanted to get his response as a way to know the president position on the LGBTQ+ bill before parliament.



He adds that even though the Attorney General has a business in the bill, the AG is not the president’s lawyer to declare his stance on the matter.

“Nothing stops them [Minority] to send a copy to him to get a draft … the Attorney General is not the president’s lawyer; he’s the nation’s lawyer and if this law passes it becomes the nation’s law. So yes, it is his duty but they want to put him on the spot.”



He added, “That is not appropriate. This is a private member bill…”



Background of anti-LGBTQ+



A team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.

Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, subsequently referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration. He urged the public to submit memoranda on the bill



It is based on this a group of 18 renowned lawyers, academics and other professionals sent a memorandum to parliament for the bill to be thrashed, stating that it violates the fundamental human right guaranteed in the constitution.



Ghanaians have, however, bashed them for their position against the bill but they have clarified that their call for the bill to be thrashed is based on the fact that it violates all the fundamental human rights in the constitution and not that they are in support of gayism and lesbianism.