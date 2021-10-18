Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: 'A practice that threatens nature cannot be right' - Okoe-Boye

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has thrown his support for the anti-gay bill stressing ''once a practice can threaten nature, that practice cannot be right.''

Dr. Okoe Boye called on the nation's leaders including the learned community constituting lawyer Akoto Ampaw, Professor Raymond Atuguba, Charles Wereko-Brobbey and others who are against the passage of the bill to rather join the crusade to prevent homosexuality in Ghana.



Describing the lawyer Akoto Ampaw and his likes as ''academic principalities'', he stressed; ''What's happening is not normal but a breaking point for Ghana as a country.



"This is the time that we, as leaders, have to stand up and show not only our academic values and competence but our beliefs. You see, a leader is judged not only by what he can but what he believes in as well.''

According to him, ''laws is a collection of the beliefs of a country, their history, their religion, their culture; all these come together to form the laws'', hence believing that the bill will help in stopping LGBTQ+ activities.



He made these comments on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' on Friday, October 15, 2021.



