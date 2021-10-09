Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Is it a crime not to give birth? - Kwesi Pratt

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has slammed Ghanaians who are against homosexuals on the basis that they cannot procreate.

There is currently a debate on whether or not a bill to outlaw Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) acts should be passed into law as some scholars, lawyers and Professors have vehemently kicked against the anti-homosexual bill arguing it violates fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1992 constitution.



Those in favour of the bill also argue that it will help avert decadence in the Ghanaian society.



During Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' on Friday, October 8, 2021, the former Head of Monitoring at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, who is also for the bill, proposed that the bill should include punishment for gays and lesbians who adopt babies.



Speaking on the same platform, Mr. Pratt expressed disappointment in Charles Owusu and critics who want LGBTQ+ criminalized because their activities are a breach of procreation.

He questioned if all straight and 'perfect' relationships end up in childbearing for any person to say homosexuals should be imprisoned or punished because they don't give birth.



He asked if one doesn't bring forth child, ''does it make it illegal?''



"Does it make it a crime? It cannot! Sexual relationship should not always produce children. That's a fact!! . . . The issue of sexual relationship must necessarily produce children should not arise in this discussion and it cannot be used as a justification for any bill," he snapped.