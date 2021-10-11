Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Keep your religious sentiments to yourselves - Kwesi Pratt fires

Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has asked Ghanaians to keep their religious sentiments away from the anti-LGBTQ+ bill which seeks to criminalize homosexual acts in Ghana.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr threw his support behind Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who has made similar appeal.



The majority leader, in an interview with Okay FM on the bill, said; "I will rather focus on the Ghanaian culture because the Constitution does not say that our justice emanates from the Bible or the Quran...the issue we are discussing, I will rather focus on the Ghanaian culture because the Constitution does not say that our justice emanates from the Bible or the Quran."



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has seemingly provoked some Ghanaians by his statements but to Kwesi Pratt, there is nothing wrong with the majority leader's comments.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Kwesi Pratt Jnr emphatically stated; ''I agree with him. If you worship fetish god, does it mean all Ghanaians must worship fetish god? So, should we enact a law because of your faith in the fetish god?''



He argued that Ghana is a secular State, hence it's wrong for any person to enact laws on a religious basis.



"No problem! You can be a Christian but it also doesn't mean every Ghanaian must be a Christian and work with Christian values . . . Because the constitution says Ghana is a secular nation and because Ghana is a secular nation, it's not religion that we use to enact laws. So, if Hon. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu makes such a comment, I agree with him. It's not a religious law that we are going to make in Parliament," he added.