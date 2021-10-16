Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Let’s deal with scourge of heterosexual rape - Panji Anoff

Panji Anoff

Ghanaian Renowned Music Producer and CEO of Pidgen Music has declared that Ghana’s biggest problem is heterosexual rape and ‘under age rape’.

Panji Anoff, speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show made this revelation, when a viewer sent a message, asking him if he will accept LGBTQ+ in Ghana.



The Music Producer responded by saying, “Who am I to accept it, are you asking, will I practice? That is a different matter. That is my choice’’.



He further went on to elaborate that his serious problem in Ghana is ‘heterosexual rape’.



“We are raping young girls; we are impregnating them. When a 12-year-old is pregnant, they will say oh a 12-year-old is pregnant. Who is the father? The father is not a 12 or 13-year-old boy oo! It’s a fully grown adult. Let us deal with those matters,” he stated.



Panji Anoff said he does not have a problem with two people who love each other and do him no harm. But rather people who harm children and society.

“When they find somebody, raping somebody, they say oh ‘asem we die yeb3 siesie wofie’ (lets resolve the issue at home, not courts), and then the person gets off.



"We make no attempt to prosecute people who rape women or underage children. Let us focus on violent crimes. Rape is a violent crime. There is a victim. Where there is no victim, there is no crime’’.



He was also asked by Kafui Dey, Host of GTV Breakfast, what he made of the argument that a lot of HIV cases are coming from men sleeping with men.



Mr. Panji responded, saying statistically, that is ‘nonsense’. ‘’I personally believe HIV is a harmless virus. AIDS is a deadly disease but HIV is a harmless virus. I am not the first person to say this.”



According to him, comprehensive research was done by scientists in South Africa, including the former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki which reveals there is no link between HIV and AIDS.

“However, I can tell you what all the people who are dying of AIDS have in common. Hemophiliac- antibiotics, prostitute’s- antibiotics, tuberculosis -antibiotics. So, what they have in common is antibiotics.



"Every time you get blood transfusion, they give you a huge dose of antibiotics to stop your body from rejecting the blood. Because by default, your body will actually reject the blood. So what I believe, the cause of AIDS is antibiotics.” He disclosed.







Panji Anoff, born Panji Marc Owooh Anoff in London, UK is a Ghanaian songwriter, scriptwriter, and film producer. He is the CEO of Pidgen Music, an illustrious storyteller, producer, sound engineer, arranger and journalist who has worked for renowned media houses like Concord Press and the BBC, where he was the recipient of a training scholarship. Panji Anoff is a man of many talents.



Anoff has played a key role in the development of Ghanaian music and has worked with Ghanaian Artists including Reggie Rockstone, Kofi Ghanaba, Mac Tontoh of Osibisa, Talking Drums, King Ayisoba, Yaa PONO and Wanlov the Kubolor. He has also worked with Miatta Fahnbulleh (Liberia), Ade Bantu (Nigeria/Germany), Ayetoro (Nigeria), Keziah Jones (Nigeria/France) and Fu Infanterie (France).