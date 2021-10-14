Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: MPs must serve Ghana's interest, respect international law - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has stressed that Members of Parliament need to act at all times in the interest of the nation with respect to all matters that come before them.

He adds that they must also work to ensure that the state adheres to all international laws and obligations.



He was speaking on Accra-based Hello FM on the raging debate of an anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently before lawmakers.



Asked whether MPs were having some fears about backing the Bill relative to threats from powerful pro-LGBTQ+ countries, he stated that he personally had not received any such threats even though a colleague has made such a claim.



"We live in a world, we belong to a global village. So we have relationships in the world, we should respect international laws and obligations.



He cited Articles 40 (a) and (c) of the Constitution which talks about government promoting the greater interest of Ghanaians and (c) stressing the need to obey other international obligations and laws that Ghana is a signatory to.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has recently spoken widely on the LGBTQ+ issue, stating that whiles he agreed with the Bill in principle citing cultural and religious norms, he believed that it had to be scrutinized as a matter of law.

His leadership has come under attack over what critics say is a half-hearted commitment to the Bill after it emerged that some NPP MPs who were originally part of the sponsors of the Bill were forced to withdraw their support.











Promoters of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



The LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament is titled: "The Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021." It is a Private Members' Bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.



The eight MPs who sponsored the Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.

The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



Ghana’s pro-gay collective



A group of 18 academicians and human rights defenders have voiced strong opposition to the bill before Parliament, which is seeking to extensively criminalize the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, LGBTQ+.



The group submitted a memorandum to Parliament seeking that the bill be rejected because it was largely unconstitutional and infringed on basic human rights.



Members of Parliament behind the bill, led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George, have rubbished the memorandum and asserted that the bill will be passed into law because it has the support of the wider Ghanaian populace.