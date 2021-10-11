Anti LGBTQ+ Bill: Sam George needs spiritual backing – Christian community told

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram

Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu, has called on the Christian community to support Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George for leading the charge against the possible legalization of LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

According to him, Sam Nartey George, who has been vociferous and is boldly campaigning for the passage of the anti LGBTQ+ bill, is not only just fighting a physical battle but a spiritual one as well.



“Sam George has done well and has been forthright about his stance against the LGBTQ+ community. He has been speaking as a Christian and needs the support of the Christian community. This is not just a physical battle he is fighting but a spiritual one as well,” he noted.



In the Editors’ Take discussion on the Happy Morning Show with Sefah-Danquah, he also charged all stakeholders who matter and parliament to back the anti LGBTQ+ bill as it is the only way we can remain true as Ghanaians and a religious people.



“I need to see the same level of support that was given to the creation of the new regions being given to the anti LGBTQ+ bill,” he noted.



Earlier this year, the Speaker of Parliament received a private member bill from some MPs that would expand on the current law that provides up to three years in prison for same-sex activity.

Reports have it that the new bill when passed will prohibit and criminalize advocacy, funding, and the acts of LGBTQ+ while promoting conversion therapy programs seeking to “convert” people from homosexuality to heterosexuality.



Meanwhile, fifteen renowned legal, academic and civil society professionals have filled a memorandum challenging the anti-gay legislation submitted to Parliament.



In the memorandum, they contend that the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, which seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ and adjacent activities, is an “impermissible invasion of the inviolability of human dignity.”



Some Christian leaders, on the other hand, have submitted a memorandum to Parliament on the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, endorsing the bill.