Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill oppossors are occults – Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has chastised a group led by Lawyer Akoto Ampaw over a memorandum they filed to Parliament seeking the rejection of the proposed Anti LGBTQ+ bill

It is widely reported that Fifteen renowned legal, academic, and civil professionals have filed a memorandum to Parliament against the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



Speaking on the issue in an interview with Nana Yaw Mensah Jowel on Oyerepa FM, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw said those fighting against the proposed Anti LGBTQ+ Bill are occults.



“I know where those people are coming from….they’re all occults. It takes Occults to support and promote gayism, because it has spiritual powers.” He stated.



He added the oppressors are not right-thinking members of society.



According to him, opposers of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill are not mere occults but they are powerful and influential in society.



“Those opposing the Bill are powerful people, they chose them to lead the crusade, look at Akoto Ampaw, he’s is close to President Akufo-Addo.”

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw disclosed that “the fight against the Anti-bill is a game plan, they met to elect influential people to lead the campaign.”



He expressed disappointment in Dr. Wreko-Brobey who is part of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill group.



“One person I am disappointed at is Dr. Wreko-Brobey, look at his belly….all those fighting the bill are above 50 years…these are people that in the next 20 years they will not matter.. is the Ghanaian youth that they want to destroy.” He authoritatively voiced out.



He however urged Ghanaian youth to rise against the LGBTQ+ crusaders and make life uncomfortable for them.



“Let’s arise and speak hard on the crusaders, they’re powerful, they have money and capacity to influence our leaders.” He stressed.