News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
News
1

Anti-LGBTQ bill+: History will not be kind to him - Ras Mubarak to Nana Addo

Ras Mubarak Cvcvcv.png Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak

Fri, 22 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, says Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be remembered in history as a leader who supported the perversion of our values.

This remarks stems from the president's hesitation to assent to the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which has sparked controversies in the country.

The former MP is baffled as to how a man who wants to build a cathedral for God cannot sign a bill that aims to promote good values.

He stated' "A man who wants to build a cathedral for God, can’t sign a bill for God.” @NAkufoAddo will go down in history as the man who pandered to the perversion of our values. History will not be kind to him"

Ras Mubarak wrote this in a post shared on his X page, formally known as Twitter, on March 20, 2024

Read his tweet below:



RAD/OGB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com