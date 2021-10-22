Anti-LGBTQ+ bill - I can't be pressured - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has broken his silence over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill laid before the Legislative House to be passed into law.

The controversial bill has been opposed by an elite group made up of scholars, Professors, lawyers and Civil Society Organizations who argue that the bill is a violation of fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1992 constitution.



They have kicked against the enactment of the bill stressing, when passed, will restrict the freedom and rights of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community.



However, Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam George together with seven other MPs are not backing down on pushing for the bill which is aimed at criminalizing homosexual actitivities ensuring offenders fail a jail term or fine or both.



Many Ghanaians have been craving to hear the President's voice on the bill.



In an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Thursday, October 21, the President responded to the calls on him to tackle the LGBTQ+ issues with particular emphasis on whether or not he supports the bill.

He noted that the LGBTQ+ discussions exert no pressure on him stressing it is being dealt with legitimately.



He called on Ghanaians to be tolerant of one another's views shared on the LGBTQ+ controversy.



"It's in Parliament. It's a Private Members Bill. We have been fighting for [many, many] a long time the opportunity for private members to also sponsor bills of Parliament . . .The Parliament is looking at it. Let's see how the process develops.



"No! I can't feel pressured. We're talking about public opinion. We're talking about legitimate processes that are being used. What I would hope for is that the debate itself will be civil and that we will recognize the need for us to be tolerant of each other, even when there are opposing views," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



