Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Stop the name-calling, hatred for Akoto Ampaw, others - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has called for open and objective discussions and analysis of the proposed bill against LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

He is urging people to discuss the issues devoid of passion and anger.



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill called Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill has been opposed by a group of academics, lawyers, Civil Society Organizations and Professors as they argue it's an infringement on fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.



The group comprising lawyer Akoto Ampaw; author, scholar and former Director of the UN Economic Commission for Africa; the Dean of the University of Ghana (Legon) School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba; the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Information and Communication Studies, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo and the former Chief Executive Officer of erstwhile Ghana at fifty Secretariat, Dr Charles Wereko Brobbey among others have indicated they won't allow the bill to be passed into law because certain portions of it infract the human right provisions in the constitution.



However, Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George and a host of NDC Parliamentarians together with one Parliamentarian belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are strongly pushing for the bill.

The opposing group has also come under intense criticisms with some Ghanaians purporting they are homosexuals or gaining financially from it, hence the reason they don't want the bill to be enacted.



But Kwesi Pratt has implored Ghanaians to dispassionately listen to both the proponents and opposers of the bill.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', he argued that those against the bill are no ordinary people but rather well-read, well-educated intellectuals whose contributions need to be dealt with with utmost importance.



"Let's lend listening ears to all of them and find ways that we will enact laws that will bring about Ghana's development, that we will enact laws that won't infringe on any person's rights, that we will make laws that won't breach our constitution; that is the task before us. Not the name-calling, not the passion, not the hatred and so on!", he stated.