Anti-LGBTQ+ bill disturbing, too North Korean - Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

• There are controversies surrounding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill laid before parliament

• Some people have raised concerns about the bill in its current state



• According to them, the bill is defective in its current state and needs to be reviewed



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has waded into the controversy surrounding the anti-LGBTQI+ bill laid before parliament.



In his view, the bill in its current form is disturbing and too North Korean.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Manasseh Azure said, "Even if you don't support LGBTQ+, you should find the bill in its current form disturbing. It's too North Korean."



Some people, including the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has noted that the bill needs some modifications as it is defective in its current state.

He said the shortcomings ought to be fine-tuned before the bill is approved.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was presented to the Speaker on June 29, 2021, and got laid on Monday, August 2, 2021, for its first reading.



The bill being sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, wants the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



Meanwhile, 18 prominent people have rejected the proposed anti-gay bill in parliament.



