Anti-LGBTQ+ bill has been politicized – Thompson

Ghana's parliament

Former Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB), Alfred Thompson, believes the move to pass the anti-gay bill which is before parliament has been politicized.

According to him, the impression has been created as though the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are against the bill whereas the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are in favour of it.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3/3FM Saturday, October 30 with host Dzifa Bampoh, he said “I can’t throw my child out or I can’t go and report my child, that my child is gay or my child is going this way. Some of them are psychological things that you can work on and let the child toe the line or come back into order.



“So you don’t just quickly rush because you want to have some populist way of sending some signal out that we are working, we are on top of our job, we know what we are about so we are going to.”



Asked whether he thinks this move to pass the bill has been politicized, he said “ I believe it is being politicized now, they are trying to run it as a populist type of thing that it is NPP people who are in for Gay right and like NDC people are an anti-gay type of thing. It is not helping the country when you are bringing out things you look at it intis entirety. The bill in its entirety is problematic.”



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.

Reading for the first time, a clerk in the legislative assembly stated that the Bill prescribes lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) and other related activities and propaganda or advocacy and promotion for same.



It also came to light that it supports protection for children and persons who are victims or accused of homosexuality.



Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration.



“For the first time, it is referred to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for consideration and report,” Mr Asiamah Amoako, who is also the MP for Fomena, directed.



The Chairman of the Pentecost Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fight Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, Intersex (LGBTQI+) before he exits office.

He said although Mr Akufo-Addo has stated categorically that gayism and lesbianism will not be legalized under his watch, the President must begin to take measures to stop the gayism movement that has started in the country before he exits office.



“The church of Pentecost is 10.38 per cent of the Ghanaian population and we are against this LGBTQI+.



“Our concern is not about today, it is about the future. Today, when we let in this LGBTI what is going to happen, is that we are going to accept same-sex marriage which the president says its never going to happen at his watch.



“But if he allows LGBTQI to start, it is true that it is never going to happen at his watch but, by the time it gets to same-sex marriage the president will not be the president of the nation. I agree with him but he should stop this, he should close the doors where it matters and we are saying that he should close it now.



“This movement is an insult to God the creator, you are just telling God that he didn’t think enough,” he told journalists on Wednesday, October 6.