Anti-LGBTQ+ bill to be laid in parliament Monday

Parliament of Ghana

Sponsors of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill officially called the ‘Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Values Bill’ 2021 will have it laid before parliament for parliamentary procedure later Monday, August 2, 2021.

The bill amongst other things prescribes a 10-year jail term for persons who are suspected to be members of the LGBTQ+ community, their patrons and sympathisers. The ‘Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Values Bill’ 2021 is expected to be laid after it has been gazetted.



The private member bill which has one of its sponsors as the member of parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has managed to gunner wide attention since news of it made the top of headlines.



In an interaction with Citinews, the Ningo Prampram legislator insisted on his defence for the bill. He said “When the Supreme Court establishes that it must be penetrative sex, a lesbian doesn’t have an organ for penetration. She can only penetrate using a contraction or a sex toy and Section 104 of Act 29 does not deal with that. So 61 years on, you need to review your law and make sure it is responsive to 2021.”

Amongst other controversies that have plagued the subsistence of the bill, another sympathiser of the bill, Murtala Mohammed has alleged sabotage on the part of some Members of Parliament against the passage of the bill.



On Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah, Mr Mohammed insisted that “Nana Aba I can tell you there are some ministers who are trying to convince people in the House to step down on the bill...among the 275 members of Parliament, there is no one sitting on the fence relating to the bill. There is no neutrality. it’s either you are for or against it.”



The bill is sponsored by eight members of Parliament.