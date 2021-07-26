Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill has ‘room for improvement’, make intellectual inputs – GPCC

Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, President of GPCC

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), one of the promoters of the ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021’ – an anti-LGBTQI+ bill, has noted that: “In its current form, we are not oblivious of the fact that there is still room for improvement on this bill and, as such, we call on all Ghanaians, especially our constituents, to contribute through intellectually stimulating debates devoid of insults and name-calling when the debate on this bill is opened.”

This, according to the council, is “to ensure that at the end of the day, we have a better and well-drafted Bill and ultimately a law that meets our collective socio-cultural, traditional and religious aspirations as a people without threats and intimidation from forces within and without”.



The bill, which is in the works, is proposing a 10-year jail term for offenders, including promoters of any sexuality that falls within the LGBTQI+ spectrum other than between a man and a woman.



The 36-page document, which is yet to be considered by parliament, seeks to unequivocally criminalize LGBTQI+ activities.



Among other things, it says people of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”



It covers any person who “holds out as a lesbian, a gay, a transgender, a transsexual, a queer, a pansexual, an ally, a non-binary or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female.”



The bill is being sponsored by anti-LGBT+ legislators on either side of the aisle.



They submitted a copy of the draft to the Speaker of Parliament on 29 June 2021.



The bill is not only targeting persons of LGBTQI+ orientation but also promoters of it.



For instance, it proposes that: “A person who, by use of media, technological platform, technological account or any other means, produces, procures, markets, broadcasts, disseminates, publishes or distributes a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, or a person uses an electronic device, the Internet service, a film, or any other device capable of electronic storage or transmission to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publishes or distribute a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years.”

Additionally, it suggests that persons who engage in any activity that “promotes, supports sympathy for or a change of public opinion towards an act prohibited under the Bill” be held liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years or not more than ten years.



It also wants all LGBTQ+ groups, societies, associations, clubs, and organizations disbanded.



Flouters of this section could face up to not less than six years or not more than ten years imprisonment.



The GPCC, in a statement co-signed by all the 13 executive members, said its position on this new bill “stems from its long-standing and consistent biblical position on the preservation of God’s original plan for marriage, procreation and the preservation of the family value system and any attempt to pervert this system would be fiercely resisted through all spiritual, physical and legal means”.



Read the full GPCC statement below:



PRESS STATEMENT



GPCC SUPPORTS “THE PROMOTION OF PROPER HUMAN SEXUAL RIGHTS AND GHANAIAN FAMILY VALUES BILL, 2021”



26th July 2021



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) wishes to state its official position on the raging debate on “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021”.

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) are members of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, one of the promoters of this Bill, and we are in full support of the Bill recently presented to Parliament for passage into law.



We have participated and supported in the drafting of the current Bill and would continue to give our full support to the consultative processes leading to its fine-tuning and passage into law by Parliament.



The Council’s position on this new bill stems from its long-standing and consistent biblical position on the preservation of God’s original plan for marriage, procreation, and the preservation of the family value system and any attempt to pervert this system would be fiercely resisted through all spiritual, physical and legal means.



In its current form, we are not oblivious of the fact that there is still room for improvement on this bill and, as such, we call on all Ghanaians, especially our constituents, to contribute through intellectually stimulating debates devoid of insults and name-calling when the debate on this bill is opened to ensure that at the end of the day, we have a better and well-drafted Bill and ultimately a law that meets our collective socio-cultural, traditional and religious aspirations as a people without threats and intimidation from forces within and without.



As a Council, we have consistently demonstrated our abhorrence to such practices and theories that seek to denigrate our long-cherished family values in press statements we have issued against the opening of an LGBTQI+ Advocacy Centre in Accra and the introduction of the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education.



We are, by this statement, reiterating our support to members and leaders of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and our courageous Members of Parliament promoting the drafting, laying, and passage of the Bill into law. We would continue to pray to the Lord Almighty for strength, wisdom, courage, boldness, and a sense of conviction for all involved in this process to carry through this divine assignment for God, country, and generations yet unborn.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.



Long Live Ghana!



Issued on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC)

by:



Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso



(President)



