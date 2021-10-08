Anti-LGBTQI+ bill: Pentecostal and Christian Council threaten demo if bill is not passed

The Council’s General Secretary, Rev. Emmanuel Teimah

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) says they will organize its members to demonstrate if parliament fail to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

The Council’s General Secretary, Rev. Emmanuel Teimah maintained that, “Christianity frowns on this act and Ghana cannot accept the practice gayism”.



According to him, failure to pass the bill will force the council to demonstrate.



“Those wanting the practice, will they allow their children to have same-sex? We will not support this practice and we are ready to demonstrate,” said Rev. Emmanuel Teimah.

The issue of gay rights in Ghana has gotten intense with several people against the movement.



At least eight lawmakers are behind the Bill which would impose 10-year imprisonment on advocates of same-sex and gay rights.