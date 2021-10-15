Anti-LGBTQI+ bill: There won’t be secret balloting – Deputy Minority Whip

Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim

• Some 8 MPs are advocating for the criminalization of LGBTQ+ activities

• Some majority members have opposed the bill stating that it needs to be amended



•Another group have said the bill violates the fundamental human rights in the constitution



The Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim has revealed that Member of Parliament will decide on Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill openly.



According to him, secret voting is only done when the voting is in connection with voting or the removal of someone into or from office.



He adds that paper would be given out for voting and showed to each other before it will be dropped in the box.

“Voting on [the anti-Anti-LGBTQ+ bill] will not be secret balloting. It cannot be by secret balloting. If it is in connection of voting or removal of somebody from office or election of somebody into office that is when we do secret balloting.



“We have spoken to our leaders at party level, we will give you the paper and ask you to say yes, so you will write yes on your paper and show it to each other. Before the paper will be dropped in the box, the party whip will have to check,” he said on Adom FM



The issue of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQ+) act and rights has become a subject for discussion in the country for weeks now.



Aside from social media missed reaction, the minority and majority are currently having different ideologies in the bill.



While the Minority are for the bill some members of the majority have stated that even though they are against the LGBTQ+ the current bill before parliament is defective and needs to be amended as some of the provisions in the bill violates fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile, The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has called for a secret ballot on the LGBTQ bill before Parliament.



He said an open voting process would expose members of parliament who vote against the bill, which he believes would endanger their lives.



“…if they undertake secret voting in parliament, the majority would support the bill. It will be dangerous to have open voting. Someone may be against the bill, should an MP openly oppose the bill, he may be attacked and that's dangerous.”



The bill is currently before the Parliamentary Committee.