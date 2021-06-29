Anti-LGBTQI+ law coming by end of 2021 – Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has assured Ghanaians that Parliament will work assiduously to pass a private member’s bill seeking to criminalize the activities of LGBTQI+ persons in Ghana by end of the year.

An eight-member bipartisan committee of lawmakers, led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George, today, Tuesday, 29 June 2021, presented the bill to the Speaker, which aside from seeking to criminalize LGBTQI+ activities in Ghana, also seeks to ban the airing of LGBTQI+ materials on media platforms among other things.



In attendance were members of the clergy, chiefs, other religious groups, and opinion leaders, who have vowed to fight the LGBTQI+ community with one voice.



Presenting the bill, Mr. George expressed confidence that it will become a reference law for other African countries.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Bagbin assured the MPs that the bill will be passed once it is laid on the floor also.



He served notice that parliament will not kowtow to pressure from higher forces.