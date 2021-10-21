Anti-gay bill: State the aspects you agree with or otherwise – Minority to Attorney General

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority in parliament have said that it will be refreshing to know the thinking of the Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame on the on the anti-gay bill that is currently before parliament.

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said Mr Dame has to state which aspects of the bill he agrees with or otherwise.



“It will be significant and refreshing to know what the thinking of the Attorney General is on the merits of this bill.



“Which aspects does he agree with, and which aspects does he find wanting. That should be the basis of any consultation, to begin with,” he said while addressing the media after a group petitioned the House to pass the anti-gay Bill.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



Reading for the first time, a clerk in the legislative assembly stated that the Bill proscribes lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) and other related activities and propaganda or advocacy and promotion for same.

It also came to light that it supports protection for children and persons who are victims or accused of homosexuality.



Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration.



“For the first time, it is referred to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for consideration and report,” Mr Asiamah Amoako, who is also the MP for Fomena, directed.



The controversial bill has already divided opinion in the Ghanaian public discourse.



While some, particularly the religious and traditional groupings, have supported the Bill and hopeful of its passing, others say it could incur the wrath of the international community against Ghana.