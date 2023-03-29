6
Anti-gay bill: We’ re not intimidated – MP assures Speaker

Bernard Ahiafor 78 Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency, Bernard Ahiafor

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A ranking member of the committee responsible for the Anti-Gay Bill in Parliament, the Legal, Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, has assured Speaker Bagbin that members of the committee stand resolute in seeing to the laying and adoption of its work on the Bill on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values.

Mr. Ahiafor's assurance comes on the heels of the Speaker's admonishment to members of the committee not to be intimated by anyone following the recent visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris and her conversation with President Akufo-Addo concerning matters of the homosexual community as a human rights issue.

Speaking to Class 91.3 FM, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region said that as lawyers on the committee, nothing could intimidate them.

He also said that after the passage of the Bill, the president would have a specific period within which to assent to the Bill.

According to him, failure to do so, Parliament would have to write to the president, raising concerns about the delays in assenting to the Bill.

He said Parliament could call for the Bill for the House to take a decision on it by voting.

