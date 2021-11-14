Anti-gay bill is grounded in law, it should be passed – Bishop Kisseih

General Overseer of Life International Church, Bishop Gordon Kisseih

The General Overseer of Life International Church, Bishop Gordon Kisseih, has countered claims by the group of 18 professionals who submitted a memo to reject the anti-gay bill that is currently before Parliament that the bill is against the constitution.

He said the bill is in agreement with what the already existing laws say therefore, it should be passed.



His comments follow remarks by an academic and a member of the group of 18 professionals Prof Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh, to the effect that the bill is against the 1992 constitution.



Prof Manuh described it as ‘obnoxious’ and ‘heinous’.



To that end, she said while speaking on the Key Points show on TV3 Saturday, November 13 that their memo and submissions before the committee would be able to guide the lawmaking body as they consider this bill.



“We were grateful that we were given a hearing, we believe that the committee was fair and listened to us carefully, asked us a lot of questions. We believe that they will take our submissions seriously and that it will assist them to come to a decision on this bill which is most heinous, most obnoxious and against all the tenets of the constitution which all Members of Parliament are sworn to up hold.

“We know that the law is in the bosom of the of the judge, parliament is also is the ultimate lawmaker however, in making laws they have sworn to the oath that they took as Members of Parliament to uphold the constitution which lays down the procedure for making laws, it says laws ought to be made consistent with the provisions of the constitution.”



But also speaking on the same programme, Bishop Kisseih said “The Bill is grounded in the constitution of Ghana.



“I read Article 39 (2) of the constitution which says ‘the state shall ensure that appropriate customary and cultural values are adopted and developed as an integral part of the growing needs of the society as a whole and in particular that traditional practices which are injurious to the health and well being of the persons are abolished.’



“We know how homosexuality is injurious to many people’s health, we know how individuals have suffered through homosexuality and LGBTQI+.”



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.

Reading for the first time, a clerk in the legislative assembly stated that the Bill prescribes lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) and other related activities and propaganda or advocacy and promotion for same.



It also came to light that it supports protection for children and persons who are victims or accused of homosexuality.



Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration.



“For the first time, it is referred to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for consideration and report,” Mr Asiamah Amoako, who is also the MP for Fomena, directed.