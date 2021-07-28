Anti-gay bill will protect children in Ghana – Lawyer

The lawyer posited that while our laws already frown on homosexuality

Ghanaian lawyer Theophilus Donkor has expressed his support for the anti-gay bill proposed by Members of Parliament (MPs).

The lawyer posited that while our laws already frown on homosexuality, lesbianism and anal sex, the new anti-gay bill seeks to put an end to any advocacy for LGBTQ+.



In his opinion, this will protect children in Ghana from being exposed to these advocacies on LGBTQ+ in the media.



He tells Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “Our laws don’t allow homosexuality and anal sex and so before LGBTQ came around our laws were against it. They [MPs] want to end the advocacy for the LGBTQ+ and that is the essence. They don’t want LGBT to be indoctrinated to teach children. They are preventing the platform for advocacy.

A lot of people say it is not needed but if this advocacy is allowed it can destroy the children. I feel the bill is very important to end the advocacy of LGBTQ”.



The Speaker of Parliament received a private member bill from eight MPs that would expand on the current law that provides up to three years in prison for same-sex activity.



Reports has it that the new bill when passed will prohibit and criminalize advocacy, funding and act of LGBTQ+ while promoting conversion therapy programs seeking to “convert” people from homosexuality to heterosexuality.