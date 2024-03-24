Antwi Mensah & Family Foundation hands over 15-seater ultramodern water closet toilet facility for Ejisu R/Cc School

The new ultramodern water closet toilet

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

As part of efforts to help solve sanitation issues at Ejisu RC School, the Antwi Mensah and Family Foundation has commissioned a 15-seater toilet facility for the Junior High School, Primary, and the KG including washrooms.

Also included in the facilities are a common shower for the kindergarten as well as changing rooms for both male and female pupils in primary and junior high school.



The project which cost GH¢500,000 started in September 2022.



Situated in the heart of Ejisu with a population of about 1,200 pupils, this will be the first time the school will have access to a water closet toilet facility since its establishment more than 80 years ago.



Speaking to the media during a short ceremony to commission the projects, Dr.Kofi Antwi Mensah Co-Chairperson of the Foundation, and an old pupil of the school said the gesture was to give back to the school and address a present need of the school since they cannot leave the burden of education on the shoulders of government alone.



"The school had contributed to shaping the lives of a lot of people who are doing very well in their various endeavors but it has been in a very deplorable state so we decided to lead by example by constructing modern toilet facilities for the school," he stated.

Dr. Antwi Mensah further emphasized that the resolve of his foundation to intervene was occasioned by the fact that the facilities in the school did not bode well for teaching and learning.



Maintenance culture



He emphasized that issues of maintenance culture have become a drawback in public project management. He said to protect the facilities to stand the test of time, they have hired caretakers who will collaborate with the school to manage them for a period.



He again promised that the Foundation would continue to support the school by upgrading the fence wall in the school as well as other facilities the school needs.



Mrs. Bernadette N. Votere, Headmistress for Ejisu R/C model Primary School, speaking to the media, thanked the foundation for the gesture and also talked about the challenges facing the school which included inadequate computers to support ICT education as well as the absence of a Library in the school.