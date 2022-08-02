Anum, Adjena outdoor joint declaration of their common boundary

Traditional leaders at the boundary between Adjena and Anum

The chiefs and people of Anum and Adjena in the Eastern Region have at a ceremony at Asikuma outdoored a joint declaration of their common boundary to the public.

This followed a successful and peaceful joint declaration exercise in 2019 to reaffirm their love and trust in each other.



According to the Nananom (chiefs) of the two communities, encroachments from some groups of people, companies, and individuals were redefining the boundaries between Adjena and Anum.



These actions of the encroachers, the chiefs stated were undermining the peace and unity currently being enjoyed between the two sides.



The traditional leaders, therefore, cautioned encroachers and potential Intruders to desist from any form of intrusion into the boundaries of Adjena and Anum.



The traditional leaders noted further that though Adjena remains part of the Akwamu Traditional Council, the area does not share a boundary with the Akwamu Paramountcy.

Adontenhene of the Anum Traditional Area, Okogyeaman Kwasi Anyane V while addressing the media recounted the beginning of the existence of the boundaries between the two sides and expressed his indignation that people were realigning the boundaries by encroaching on the lands.



"This boundary has been in existence for 300 years now but what we've realized is that people are encroaching on it so we want to make it clear that today onwards, anybody that we find on the land, we will question you because we have a boundary with Adjena, nobody else apart from Adjena," he stressed.



He urged the investors to contact the appropriate authorities before establishing businesses in the area to avoid any future litigations.



Krontihene and Mankrado of Adjena Tafoman, Nana Ayimedu Brempong III, averred that the boundary between the two comminutes was indisputable.



"The issue of the boundary between Adjena and Anum is something that we don't have to dispute over because it's been there since time immemorial," said the Mankrado adding that the two communities had engaged in intermarriages over the years.

He further stressed that the people of the two communities wouldn't condone any attempts to abrogate the alliance between them. "Nobody can intrude, no matter what," he emphasized.



According to the Mankrado, intrusion into the boundary of the two sides was creating tension among the youth.



He also lamented over the destruction of farmlands by Fulani herdsmen herding cattle allegedly owned by some chiefs.



Tafomanhene of Adjena-Tafoman, Nana Twum Barimah III, emphasized that the people of Adjena are the indigenous people of the Asuogyaman District.



He emphasized the brotherly love that has existed between Adjena and Anum over the centuries.

"We have lived with the Anum people for all this while, over 300 years, and there has never been a single blip between the two traditional areas, why is it now that people would want to sow seeds of discord? This we feel is an affront to peace and tranquility and the resultant effect is low development," he noted.



The chief while emphasising that certain communities including Akwamu, Anyaasu, Domeabra, and Finte do not share boundaries with Adjena and Anum stressed that they would not renege on speaking the truth.



"We shall continue to articulate the truth, nothing but the truth, the truth is non-negotiable," the traditional leader said, cautioning that the people would not sit and look on while others feed and graze on their land.



He called on individuals desirous of investing in the two communities to come on board and do so, expressing confidence that the investments would provide job opportunities for the youth.



Nana Twum Barimah III expressed regret at faceless persons who may be behind the attempts to change history.

"If it is for parochial interests or ego-centered interests, somebody somewhere may be pulling the strings, the dynamics of history can never be altered," said the chief.



A ram was slaughtered on the boundary between the two sides to underscore the bond of unity between them.