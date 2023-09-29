Anxiety disorders are mental disorders – Dr. May Cullen Wulff-Caesar

CEO of Equilinks counseling and Psychological Support Services, Dr May Cullen Wulff-Caesar

A clinical psychologist and the CEO of Equilinks Counseling and Psychological Support Services, Dr May Cullen Wulff-Caesar has revealed that anxiety disorders are mental disorders.

She made this statement during the health segment with Valerie Danso on GTV’s Breakfast Show on the topic, ‘How to deal with anxiety disorders’.



Anxiety, she said, “is a feeling we have of fear, worry and usually when something is about to happen that scares us. She stated that it is normal to get anxious but becomes a disorder when it starts to affect one’s life negatively. Some symptoms of anxiety include trembling, fast heart beating, and nervousness”.



Dr. Cullen added that, “Anxiety disorders are mental disorders. We have a lot of mental disorders and what we term here in Ghana as madness is just a fraction of the number of mental disorders”.

She further explained that walking into a mental health institution does not mean you are “mad” but rather for one to know their mental status and protect themselves. She also encouraged people to check their mental health explaining that, “Once a while go into a mental health facility, just say I want to check my mental health and then you’ll be given a test”.



Research indicates that a total of, 1066 individuals diagnosed with anxiety disorders died during the follow-up period.