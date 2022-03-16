31
Any Ghanaian can complain about hardship except Mahama – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong John Mahama Kennedy Agyapong and John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong wants Mahama to shut up over recent hardships

Assin Central MP says Mahama is behind Ghana's economic woes

Government partly blames COVID-19 for challenges

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has admitted that there is some amount of hardship in the country.

He stresses that journalists and all citizens at large reserve the right to critique the current government over the issues even though there are underlying factors for the situation.

“I am not saying there is no hardship in Ghana but there is a reason, someone (Kenneth) told me that South Africans are praising Akufo-Addo because South Africa’s economy due to petrol and other issues is experiencing load shedding just like during the Mahama days.

“Is that what Ghanaians want? Have we forgotten what dumsor did to us under Mahama? Who said it was a power problem? It was a money problem. It was because of corruption and stealing of funds,” he alleged.

He continued that former President John Dramani Mahama was largely to blame for most of the economic challenges this government faced through its first term in office.

“Journalists and all Ghanaians can make demands from the government but not President Mahama, for what he has done to this country, the harm he inflicted on this country… but today he is bold enough to question this government?” Agyapong quizzed.

He was speaking on the Tuesday, March 15 edition of Oman FM’s Morning Show programme.

Incidentally, Agyapong was reacting to a 2020 interview that Mahama granted with months to the General Elections. The interview took place at the Mariama Hotel in Tamale and was hosted by Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

