Any Ghanaian can sue to get Adwoa Safo removed - Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini has said that any Ghanaian can take MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adowa Safo, to court to get her removed over her absence in Parliament.



According to Fuseini, the behaviour of the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament is not the best, and it is also shameful.



"The conduct of Adwoa Safo and the matters and information coming out of her absence in Parliament is not only embarrassing but shocking. This is because she is an MP, and per Article 97 (1) (C) of the 1992 Constitution, an MP cannot be absent without permission from the Speaker for 15 days.

"The constitution is very clear. You can trigger it by going to court … If her explanation is reasonable, she is okay. But if the privileges committee concludes that it is not reasonable, her seat will be declared vacant, and a vote was taken," the former MP was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Inusah Fuseini added that Adwoa Safo "must be referred to the privileges committee for a reasonable explanation without which she vacates the seat."



The continuous absence of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwao Safo, from Parliament, has led to calls for her seat to be declared vacant to pave the way for a by-election to appoint a new parliamentary representative for the area.



Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been outside the country, has been accused by members of the New Patriotic Party of deliberately sabotaging the government business by absenting herself from Parliament and her post as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



According to some persons backing Adwoa Safo's removal, her absence from Parliament over the period fulfils the requirement in Article 97 (c), which states that an MP shall vacate their seat 'if he/she is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker and is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet.