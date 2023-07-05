Any NPP flagbearer elect will defeat Mahama – Kwabena Frimpong

Kwabena Frimpong

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The Deputy Protocol Director for the New Patriotic Party ( NPP), Kwabena Frimpong has said that whoever his party will elect to represent the NPP as the flagbearer in their upcoming internal election will defeat the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

Frimpong made this known during a television discussion On Movement TV and Wontumi Radio hosted by Akwasi Dawuro.



According to Kwabena Frimpong, his party has done extremely well for the country, so whoever will be elected to represent the NPP in the 2024 general election will stand tall over other opponents.



Kwabena Frimpong also underscored that the National Executives of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP) will ensure that there be free and fair elections in the flagbearership contest to bring unity ahead of the general election in 2024.



"I want to reiterate what our National Chairman and General Secretary have said. Whoever will be elected in the upcoming election will defeat Ex-President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 General election on track records. Ghanaians haven't forgotten about Dumsor, the huge rates of unemployment among Ghanaian Youth, Guinea Fowls that traveled to Burkina Faso, Bus Branding Corruptions, Isofoton, highly inflated Projects, et al that characterized John Mahama's administration between 2013 and 2016", he stated.

He added that the ruling NPP government will engage in an issue-based campaign to let the ordinary Ghanaian become aware of the unprecedented achievements of the government.



"Whoever will be elected will campaign on the track record of former President John Agyekum Kuffour as well as what Nana Addo Danquah has also done in 6yrs."



"In the 2024 general election, vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Akoto Afriyie, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh, and others have all picked their nomination forms to contest for the flagbearership position and whoever the NPP delegates would elect come November 4th, 2023 would defeat John Mahama in Dec 2024 polls", he said.