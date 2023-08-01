Any additional increase in electricity tariffs likely to collapsed Ghana’s energy sector - Ben Nsiah

Ben Nsiah is an energy policy analyst

Renowned Energy Policy analyst, Ben Nsiah says any additional increase in electricity tariffs is likely to collapsed Ghana’s energy sector.

The energy expert has observed that Ghana’s challenges in the energy sector have nothing to do with revenue generation but rather poor management on the part of those at the forefront of the sector.



Ben Nsiah said this during an interview on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Monday July 31, 2023.



"The problem in the energy sector cannot be solved with increment in tariffs, that is why I do not agree with the calls by the International Monetary Fund IMF on Ghana to increase utility tariffs"

"Ghanaians are already paying huge tariffs compared to other competing countries in Africa, Ivory Coast is selling electricity are 15 cents per kilowatt hour, compared Ghana's almost 20 cent per kilowatt hour, something I strongly believe must be reviewed. How do you expect companies in Ghana to compete with their counterparts in other countries who have relatively cheaper source of electricity", Ben Nsiah explained.



He emphasized that with prudent management in the energy sector, and cutting of corruption and distribution loses, Ghana can reduce its tariffs instead of always increasing it.