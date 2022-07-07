Any aspirant who resorts to media slander will be sanctioned – NPP

Use party structures to address issues, NPP urges aspirants

The National Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned aspirants, ahead of the upcoming national executive elections of the party, to desist from maligning the party and their opponents in the media.



According to the Chairman of the Committee, Peter Mac Manu, any aspirant who is found culpable will be appropriately dealt with by the party.



He urged all the contestants in the national elections to refrain from going round ranting when they have issues but rather take advantage of the various systems the party has put in place to get their concerns addressed.

“Any aspirant who fails to channel their grievances through these means but rather resorts to denigrating and casting aspersions at the party or any individual involved in the process within the media space will face disciplinary action.



“… aspirants are further cautioned to refrain from bastardising the election process and the systems that have been put in place to ensure a fair and transparent election.



“Any aspirant with concerns should contact the National Election Committee through the Director of Elections, who is our Secretary, with the complaint which shall be acted upon expeditiously in the interest of fairness and justice,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Joseph Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has withdrawn from the race for the National Chairmanship of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Aside from Ayikoi Otoo, three other nominees, including Dr Kwame Afriyie, an aspiring national organiser; Akosua Serwaa Bonsu, an aspiring national women’s organiser; and Tumfuor Klinsman Karikari, an aspiring national youth organiser, have withdrawn from the race.

The elections for the national executive is slated for July 15 to July 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



