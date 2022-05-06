Any attempt to change Naana Jane would be a disaster – Bridget Otoo

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (in white) and Former President John Mahama (in red)

TV personality, Bridget Otoo, has jumped to the defence of the 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang amidst intensified calls for her to be changed in the 2024 general elections.



According to her, Professor Opoku-Agyemang is competent to fill the running mate slot.

She added that the former UCC Vice-Chancellor is also scandal-free – a situation she believes will inure to the electoral fortunes of the NDC should they field her again.



Bridget Otoo further stated that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang courted support for John Mahama and the NDC thus any attempt to change her will be a disaster.



She was responding to a news item in which Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s said the running mate slot is not a preserve for only men.



“I agree. But why would anyone want to change her? She’s an overqualified competent woman. Scandal free and has restored confidence and rallied women to believe in the NDC and increased the love for John Mahama. Any attempt to change her would be a disaster!

"Who doesn’t want a scandal-free person?,” Bridget Otoo posted on her Facebook timeline.







Background



Dr. Obed Yao Asamoah in an interview with Accra-based Joy News said Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang did not help the NDC’s fortunes in the Central Region, her home region.

According to him, the former UCC Vice-Chancellor rather lost some Parliamentary seats.



“The lady [Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang] who is a running mate to Mahama lost the Central Region in the last election. Lost a whole constituency,” he said.



Dr. Obed Asamoah said it will be very disastrous for the NDC if NPP elects Alan Kyerematen as its candidate for the 2024 elections.



This, he says, is because the current Trade and Industries Minister's maternal side hails from the Central region.

Again pollster and managing editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson has advised former President John Dramani Mahama to change Professor Jane Naana



Opoku-Agyemang ahead of the 2024 elections if he wants to win.



