Any attempt to rig NPP presidential primary will be resisted – Alan’s camp warns

Collins Owusu Amankwaah, member of Alan Kyerematen's campaign team

Collins Owusu Amankwaah, a member of Alan Kyerematen's campaign team, has stated that any attempts to manipulate the upcoming NPP presidential primaries will be resisted.

Amankwaah has expressed concern over potential unfair practices and rigging attempts by certain factions within the party.



Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa Radio on July 27, 2023, the former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency revealed that his camp is fully aware of ongoing efforts to tamper with delegates' albums, particularly in the Ashanti Region.



He asserted that Alan Kyerematen's supporters will not sit idle if any constituency is discovered attempting to remove names of delegates from the NPP album.



He declared, "We'll not permit voting to take place in any constituency that's planning to remove names of some delegates in the NPP album. We'll never sit aloof and watch one person take the law into his hands to cheat us. It will never happen."



He further assured that Alan's camp is highly vigilant and fully prepared to confront any individuals involved in rigging attempts head-on.

He warned those considering altering the album to abandon such plans, as they would face severe consequences from the resolute camp of Alan Kyerematen.







AM/SARA



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb