Any opportunity to show you empathy has long been lost so just resign - Kpebu to Health Minister

Martin Kpebu is a private legal practitioner

• The health Minister does not deserve any empathy

• Martin Kpebu says there have been too many cases that make the minister vulnerable



• He wants the minister to resign to save his integrity



A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has stated that the most honourable thing for the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, to have done a long time ago, would have been to resign.



He explained that this would have saved him a lot of shame from events in the past few months.



The minister was before an ad hoc Committee set up by Parliament to look into the controversial Sputnik V vaccine procurement, involving one Sheikh Al Maktoum for the supply of some 3.4 million doses of the Coronavirus vaccine to the country.



According to Martin Kpebu, recent events where the minister failed to exhibit leadership should have been enough for him to step down from the position.

He also explained that if there was a reason to even show any empathy to the minister, as has been suggested by his colleague, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, it is too late.



“Ordinarily, I have loads of empathy but our empathy for Kwaku Agyemang-Manu run out when he went and signed the agreement for $25 and the president stepped in and cancelled it, you see that we didn’t make much of it. He also stated that it was even the Sheikh who approached the ministry, it turned out that he rather approached the Sheikh.



“Mr. Agyemang-Manu also said that he had been trying to do government to government through the Russian ministry. It turned out that he signed the agreement, that’s in March, and then in April, he wrote to the Russian Foreign Ministry. So, when you put all of these [together[, the empathy run out a long time ago. The best he should have done – and as we have been saying all along, is that he should have resigned and then we would have said something is given,” he explained.



Martin Kpebu was speaking on the Saturday, August 7, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel.



