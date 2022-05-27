‘Any person looting state properties is a disgrace to our democracy’ – Sam George

MP, Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has taken a swipe at persons who are unlawfully acquiring state lands.



His statement comes after the surfacing of Sir. John’s will in the media space.



Sam George noted that “Any politician, past or present, NDC or NPP, member of the Legislature or Judiciary or business-person involved in this blatant looting scheme is a disgrace to our democracy. Shame on you all.”

Achimota Forest land grab = CREATE, LOOT & SHARE!



Will of the late former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie was leaked on Sunday, May 22.The late Sir John had willed some parts of the Achimota forest to his nephew.

Meanwhile, government had earlier stated emphatically that the Achimota forest had not been sold.



This generated a lot of conversations on social media.



But the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry in response noted that full investigations are being conducted.



“The Ministry takes a serious view of the allegations and has requested for all documents relating to the lands in question as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims,” it said in a statement.



Also, the Office of the Special Prosecutor stated that it has begun investigations into the alleged acquisition of lands at the Achimota Forest and Sakumono Ramsar site by the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.