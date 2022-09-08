‘Any principled person would’ve resigned as President for failing to end galamsey’ – Sorogho to Akufo-Addo

Mr Amadu Bukari Sorogho is a former MP for Madina Constituency

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Amadu Bukari Sorogho, has said that he is surprised the President, Nana Akufo-Addo is failing to resign from his position despite his abysmal performance in the fight against galamsey.

According to him, the failure of the President to throw in the towel suggest he is not as principled as other leaders across the globe.



Mr Sorogho’s comment came on the back of the resurgence of the activities of illegal small-scale miners or galamseyers which the President had put his office on the line to stop.



It would be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in July 2017 at a workshop for traditional leaders drawn from the length and breadth of the country made a commitment to end the activities which have destroyed the country’s natural resources including forest reserves and water bodies.



“I have said it in the Cabinet, and perhaps this is the first time I am making this public, that I am prepared to put my Presidency on the line on this matter,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party member alluding to the President’s declaration of intent, asserted that a principled person overseas would have resigned from their position after failing to stop the canker.

Speaking on the High Tension segment of Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Wednesday, Mr Sorogho noted that he is surprised that Nana Akufo-Addo has remained the country’s head of state to date.



“We know that it will never happen in Africa. So, me, I wasn’t surprised, at all. So he should continue,” he stated.



The failure to resign, he added, suggest the President’s comments were mere rhetoric.



He however called on him to leave in peace when the NPP is voted out in 2024.